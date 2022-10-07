Watch CBS News
High school football game between Keansburg and Asbury Park called off due to threats

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- Two New Jersey school district canceled their Friday night football game because of anonymous threats.

Keansburg High School notified Asbury Park High of its decision to forfeit the matchup.

Officials say the threats of violence were directed at the game.

Asbury Park's Homecoming celebration will now be rescheduled.

