High school football game between Keansburg and Asbury Park called off due to threats

Asbury Park vs. Keansburg game canceled due to threats

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- Two New Jersey school district canceled their Friday night football game because of anonymous threats.

Keansburg High School notified Asbury Park High of its decision to forfeit the matchup.

Due to safety concerns surrounding this evening’s scheduled game vs. Asbury Park, the Keansburg School District in... Posted by Keansburg School District on Friday, October 7, 2022

Officials say the threats of violence were directed at the game.

Asbury Park's Homecoming celebration will now be rescheduled.