Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock sentenced to 30 years in prison

Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock, whose real name is Kevin Perez, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Perez was convicted of racketeering, attempted murder and more charges back in March. Prosecutors said he was the leader of the Sev Side/DOA gang, based on East 187th Street.

"Kevin Perez used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said. "Perez and his gang members carried out a string of shootings that struck both rival gang members and innocent bystanders. Perez also used his platform as a prominent rapper to celebrate his violence: threatening his rivals, bragging about his shootings, and taunting his victims."

Prosecutors said the gang's activities, and Perez himself, "unleashed a series of back-and-forth retaliatory shootings that killed and injured far too many people in the Bronx."

The gang "primarily supported itself" through bank and wire fraud, prosecutors said, and that money then funded Perez's music career as Kay Flock.

In one instance, the gang was involved in a shooting in June, 2020 shooting that left several people injured, and within days Perez put out a music video bragging about it, authorities said.

Perez "taunted, celebrated and created a culture of violence," Judge Lewis Liman said at sentencing, adding the harm Perez caused "was immense."