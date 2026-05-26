NYC's iconic Katz's Deli reopens its long-shuttered "secret" dining room. Here's a first look.

New York City's iconic Katz's Deli has opened the door to its past.

For the first time since 1949, Katz's is welcoming customers back inside an historic dining room.

The newly-restored Ludlow Room at Katz's Deli. Katz's Deli

While the room is new for visitors, it actually has a deep history. The newly opened Ludlow Room at Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side is giving people a chance to experience a different side of the iconic deli. The room hasn't been used for dining in more than 75 years.

Katz's Deli

"That's really cool. And to think that it's very older than I am," visitor Eva Jenkins said with a laugh.

"It's fantastic. I love to be in an historic building," visitor Elizabeth Abernathy said. "It feels very old-fashioned ... very nostalgic."

Colin Horton, visiting from Omaha, Nebraska, with his family, said the room feels like stepping back in time.

"Definitely has the old school feel," Horton said. "It's obviously a very busy place, so any bit of more room for people to enjoy is a benefit for all."

An historic image of Katz's Deli. Katz's Deli

Jake Dell, the fifth-generation owner of Katz's Deli, said reopening the room is about honoring Katz's history. The space was once an original dining area, but for decades served as a massive, walk-in refrigerator.

"Literally where you are sitting is where we kept 100,000 pounds of meat," Dell said.

The family spent more than a year bring the room back to life, while preserving its old New York feel.

"It's not an exact replica, but it's paying homage to that time period. The floors, the walls, the sconces, the tin ceiling," Dell said.

The freight scale in the Ludlow Room of Katz's Deli. Katz's Deli

At least one part of the original building is still there - a massive scale.

"Every pound of meat that came through Katz's came through that measuring scale," Dell said.

The whole history of Katz's is all part of the experience.

The space can also be used for private events.