Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges support to law enforcement at state police conference

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul pledges support to law enforcement
Gov. Hochul pledges support to law enforcement 00:54

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. -- In Warren County on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged her support to law enforcement, including police departments across the state.

The governor spoke at the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Glens Falls. She condemned the "Defund the Police" movement.

Hochul said the state's funding for local law enforcement agencies is now at $393 million annually and $18 million will go toward the Gun Violence Elimination Initiative.

"We are making progress. This is a high priority of mine to make sure that we start eradicating gun violence, fighting crime, working together in teamwork. That's something that hasn't happened before," Hochul said.

She also paid tribute to a fallen Rochester police officer, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was shot and killed on the job. The governor said she will attend his funeral on Monday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 7:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.