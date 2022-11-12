Watch CBS News
Politics

Will Gov. Kathy Hochul move to the center in her first full term?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

David Paterson, Bruce Blakeman discuss Gov. Hochul on "The Point"
David Paterson, Bruce Blakeman discuss Gov. Hochul on "The Point" 00:41

NEW YORK -- The midterm elections are over, and now there are big questions as Gov. Kathy Hochul starts her first full term in January.

The first is whether she will move to the center and try to forge a coalition with moderate Democrats and Republicans to pass criminal justice reform.

During a taping of CBS2's political talk show "The Point," both former New York governor David Paterson and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Hochul would do well to think about bringing more people into the discussion.

"I think she would have allies in the Republican Party if she moderated her positions. Whether she's a moderate or not, she hasn't acted like a moderate," Blakeman said.

You can watch "The Point With Marcia Kramer" Sunday morning at 11:30 on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.