N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for review of Cornell University's response to alleged gang rape at frat house

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for outside counsel to review Cornell University's response to an allegation of gang rape at a fraternity house in 2024.

Hochul's move comes after a former student filed a lawsuit against the university and seven Chi Phi fraternity members. In her lawsuit, Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and raped at the fraternity house, and that a man sent out a message on the frat's Snapchat group chat alleging that a woman was available for sex. Doe claims more men showed up and that she was raped for hours.

The lawsuit claims only two of the accused were expelled, and there were no arrests.

In her lawsuit, Doe claims the school failed to protect her and prevent the alleged assault.

Outrage and shock over the incident has prompted the Tompkins County district attorney to reopen the investigation into the case.

Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in on the allegations, calling for a review of Cornell's response.

"The allegations in this case are nothing short of horrifying. For any student to come forward after an experience like this takes extraordinary courage. No student should ever be left wondering whether the institutions meant to protect them will listen and act," Hochul said. "I support the district attorney's decision to reopen the criminal investigation. But there are also serious questions about Cornell's campus culture and its systems for prevention, reporting, and response. That is why I am calling for outside counsel to conduct a transparent, independent review of the university's response to determine whether Cornell met every obligation to protect its students and pursue justice."

Monday, Cornell said it supported the decision to reopen the case.

Their statement continued:

"Cornell also conducted a thorough Title IX investigation, which is separate from a criminal proceeding, over the course of several months. During that investigation, temporary suspensions and other restrictive measures were used. After investigation, and pursuant to federal law, the matter was sent to a hearing where a panel of trained faculty and staff heard evidence over multiple days. The complainant and respondents had the opportunity to testify and present evidence. At its conclusion, the hearing panel issued a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions from Cornell. None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement.

In addition, the involved fraternity chapter was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus.

"Any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false. A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.