N.Y. governor's race between Kathy Hochul, Nassau County Exec Bruce Blakeman tightens, poll shows

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, is gaining on incumbent Kathy Hochul in the race for New York governor, according to a new poll.

Hochul still has a commanding 13-point lead over Blakeman, 47-34%, according to the latest Siena University poll of 804 registered New York voters. But that's down from a 51-31% lead just a month before.

"We're closing the gap at lightning speed because New Yorkers need real relief from Kathy Hochul's cost of living crisis, and they'll get it with my plan to cut income taxes, slash utility bills in half, and make New York affordable," Blakeman said in a statement.

The poll finds Hochul's favorability rating to be essentially stable, 45-42%, as compared to last month's 46-42%. Her job approval rating also hasn't substantially shifted, 52-40%, as compared to 53-41%.

Blakeman's biggest hurdle appears to be name recognition. Some 64% of voters said they'd never heard of him or didn't know enough about him to form an opinion, according to the poll.

"Interestingly, Hochul's standing with New Yorkers is essentially the same as last month – a small plurality views her favorably, and a small majority approves of the job she's doing as governor – as is Blakeman's, yet the race between the two has tightened a little," Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. "Three-quarters of Democrats continue to support Hochul, and more than three-quarters of Republicans continue to support Blakeman, but now independents favor Blakeman by seven points, after siding with Hochul by five points."

That same poll also had a few additional findings, unrelated to this year's gubernatorial matchup. The poll found New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's favorability at 44-37% statewide, with 54-30% support for Hochul and the state legislature allowing New York City to raise the personal income taxes for residents earning $1 million or more, a signature proposal of the mayor's.

The poll also found statewide support for making it easier to buy pepper spray.