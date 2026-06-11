Gov. Hochul reacts to border czar's ICE surge threats: "Not New York, not ever."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with community activists and immigrant groups Thursday to assure them she has their back amid threats from President Trump's border czar about sending in more U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as the World Cup kicks off.

The World Cup viewing stage in Queens advertises "the world's game in the world's borough," but as Hochul welcomed New Yorkers to watch soccer games there, she had a bigger concern.

"The threats by Tom Homan which we're hearing, but I want to send a message right back — not here, not New York, not ever," she said.

The tough talk from the governor came as she met with a dozen community groups and advocates to calm their fears about the threats of a crackdown and listen to their concerns.

"We are hosting the World Cup. It's welcoming the world to our city, and this administration wants to not do that in every way and possible form," said Murad Awawdeh with the New York Immigration Coalition.

Hochul said hotel workers, many of them immigrants, and others are feeling "particularly vulnerable in light of the most recent threats from Tom Homan."

But she said the new laws she signed recently will help protect people. They prevent the NYPD and other law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE, ban ICE agents from making arrests in schools and houses of worship, and ban ICE agents from wearing masks.

"That's not how we do things in New York. Maybe Washington, different breed, they think that intimidation and creating fear is a way to govern," Hochul said, "and we just reject that here in the state of New York."

The governor vowed not to let ICE cause the kind of chaos that they did in Minneapolis.

"We cannot let that happen here. It hurts the economy. It hurts the psyche of the community. It lends itself to more violence," Hochul said. "The public is very against the overreach of ICE."

Hochul admitted she doesn't know when or if Homan will make good on his threats.

She said she spoke with Mr. Trump after the events in Minneapolis, and he told her he wouldn't send more ICE agents unless she asked for them. She said it's a request she has no intention of making.