Jury set to deliberate in Jam Master Jay murder trial

NEW YORK -- Jury deliberations are set to begin Thursday in the Jam Master Jay murder trial.

Prosecutors wrapped up closing arguments Tuesday, followed by the defense Wednesday.

The government called 36 witnesses over the course of the trial, spending weeks laying out the case against two men accused of murdering Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell.

Prosecutors said Mizell's godson, Karl Jordan Jr., and his childhood friend, Ronald Washington, killed the Run-D.M.C. DJ in 2002 inside his Hollis, Queens music studio after he cut them out of a cocaine trafficking deal.

The defense only called one witness, a memory expert, and tried to undermine the prosecution's case by pointing out its reliance on decades-old memories.

They argued the government's case ignores crucial pieces of evidence that would clear their clients.

If convicted, the two men face at least 20 years in prison.