Jam Master Jay murder trial: Opening statements expected for 2 men charged in 2002 killing

NEW YORK -- Opening statements begin Monday for two men accused of killing Run DMC star Jam Master Jay.

Prosecutors say they gunned down the hip-hop legend in his Queens recording studio back in 2002.

More than 20 years after his death, opening statements are finally set to begin in the federal murder trial.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was shot inside his recording studio in Hollis, Queens.

Investigators say Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. devised a plan to murder the legendary DJ after he cut them out of a cocaine trafficking deal.

They were arrested 18 years later, and both pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they face at least 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said in court papers the case took crucial strides in the past five years, as they interviewed new people, did more ballistics tests and got important witnesses to cooperate.

Jury selection wrapped up last week, and opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A third suspect, Jay Bryant, is also expected to face trial later this year.