Closing arguments to begin in Jam Master Jay murder trial

NEW YORK - Closing arguments are set for Tuesday at Brooklyn federal court in the Jam Master Jay murder trial.

Two close associates are accused of killing the hip-hop legend in his Queens recording studio more than 20 years ago.

Prosecutors said Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington allegedly shot Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, after he cut them out of a cocaine trafficking deal.

The defense has been working to poke holes in the prosecution's case, telling the jury the only evidence they have consists of aging memories.