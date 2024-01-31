Watch CBS News
Eyewitness to Jam Master Jay's murder expected to testify

By Jessica Moore

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Testimony resumed Wednesday in the murder trial of Jason Mizell, best known as Jam Master Jay of the legendary hip hop group Run-DMC. 

An eyewitness to the murder is set to take the stand Wednesday. 

This comes amid concerns from prosecutors that some people may be reluctant to testify over fears of retaliation. 

Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington are accused of ambushing Mizell in his Queens recording studio back in 2002

