Spurs cruise to 11th straight win, 126-110 over Nets

Julian Champagnie scored 26 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to their 11th straight victory, 126-110 over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Victor Wembanyama had his second straight quiet night offensively, finishing with 12 points, but the surging Spurs had plenty of balance against the lottery-bound Nets. Stephon Castle scored 18 points, De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell had 14 apiece, Keldon Johnson scored 13 and Dylan Harper had 12.

San Antonio (43-16) is on its longest winning streak since it won 13 straight in the 2015-16 season.

Michael Porter Jr. had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who have lost six straight. Reserve Day'Ron Sharpe had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

It took San Antonio all of 13 seconds to take a lead it would not relinquish. Wembanyama won the opening tip and dropped a pass to a cutting Castle for a spectacular two-handed dunk. By the end of the opening period, Castle had 13 points and the Spurs led 36-22.

San Antonio extended its lead to 48-26, on a 3 by Champagnie 2:20 into the second quarter. The Spurs led 71-56 at halftime.

Brooklyn used a 13-4 spurt in the first 3:26 of the third quarter to cut the deficit to six. But any comeback hopes Brooklyn harbored were dashed by the Spurs, who finished the quarter with a 104-84 lead.

Spurs: Cross the East River for a nationally televised matchup against the Knicks on Sunday.

Nets: At Boston on Friday night.