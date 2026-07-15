Mount Vernon man arrested in deadly Bronx shooting

A Mount Vernon man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in the Bronx on Monday.

Michael Foster, 58, is accused of shooting Julia Anderson, 39, just before midnight at Murdock and Nereid avenues, police say.

According to police, Anderson had just left her job as an aide at a group home and walked to her distinctive SUV, which is black with pink trim, when the gunman approached her and shot her before running off.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found Anderson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Foster was arrested Wednesday evening in the Bronx and charged with murder, manslaughter and 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Anderson and Foster lived in the same home, but their relationship is unclear at this time.

Sources told CBS News New York it did not appear to be a robbery.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting.