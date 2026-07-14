Westchester County woman shot, killed in the Bronx as NYPD looks for suspect

A woman died after she was shot multiple times in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to police. Now, officers are looking for a suspect.

The NYPD got a call about a woman assaulted just before midnight Monday on Murdock Avenue. Officers found a 39-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen.

Two bullets were recovered from the scene, police said.

EMS personnel transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Julia Anderson from Mount Vernon.

Her mother, Beverly Patterson, said the family has no idea who would want to hurt her daughter.

"The bullet went straight through her heart," Patterson said.

There have been no arrests as the investigation continues. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.