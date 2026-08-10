Judge temporarily blocks implementation of NYC's new pied-à-terre tax

A judge on Staten Island has temporarily blocked implementation of New York City's new pied-à-terre tax.

The ruling pauses enforcement on the tax on second properties while a lawsuit brought by a group of homeowners moves forward.

That lawsuit alleges that the city bungled the rollout by including many who live full-time in their homes on a list of 900,000 people who could be subject to the tax, as well as sending letters to 17,000 others.

For now, the city has to take down the public tax roll and can't issue any additional notices.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella applauded the judge's ruling, saying in a statement, in part, "The City engaged in one of the most mishandled, inappropriate rollouts of a policy that we have ever seen. We have said from the start, joined by many homeowners across several rallies, that the City committed an injustice against the hardworking homeowners who make up its foundation.

"The City should do the right thing and put the brakes on this rollout," Fossella added. "That this pied-à-terre rollout has been halted in court should be a stark message to this City that enough is enough. The City has the power to do the right thing, exercise common sense and end this attack on innocent people."

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Office said it will appeal the ruling with an eye toward allowing implementation of the pied-à-terre tax to move forward.

"Mayor Mamdani wanted to make a splashy headline with the second home surcharge, but his administration violated the law in implementing it. It's been a total debacle. And the way they rolled this out violated the state law that authorized them to implement it in the first place in fundamental ways," attorney Randy Mastro said when he announced the lawsuit seeking to delay the implementation of the tax.

"Since leaving office, Mr. Mastro has already sued the city five times. We disagree with today's ruling, but we are confident in both the pied-à-terre surcharge and the City's ability to implement it fairly and effectively," the mayor's Deputy Press Secretary Matt Rauschenbach said. "This surcharge asks those who own second homes valued at $5 million or more to contribute their fair share to the city they benefit from. The Law Department will appeal the ruling immediately, which will stay the order, and the City will continue with the pied-à-terre's implementation."

Monday morning, prior to the ruling, Mamdani promised to "vigorously defend" the tax in court, adding, "We are confident in our position."

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released a statement that said, "While this lawsuit about the administration of the tax is a matter for the city and the courts to work through, the Governor continues to believe that people who can afford a multimillion-dollar second home in New York City can afford to pay their fair share."

The next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 31.