Judge strikes down New York City's school mask mandate for children under age 5

NYC lifting mask mandate for ages 2-4 next month

NEW YORK - A judge has struck down a rule requiring masks for New York children ages 2-4.

Judge Ralph Porzio found the "toddler mask mandate" to be "arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable."

Health officials said the mandate was necessary because children under 5 can not be vaccinated.

Parents, teachers, and doctors previously spoke out against the rule.

"I would love nothing more than to send my son to daycare without a mask, but as a scientist and as a doctor and epidemiologist I want to keep him safe," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said when explaining why the mask mandate remained in place.

Mayor Eric Adams had said he intended to lift the requirement April 4.

