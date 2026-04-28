Slumping Mets break out at the plate in 8-0 win over Nationals

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer that capped a seven-run fourth inning and the New York Mets breezed to an 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Bo Bichette also homered and drove in two runs, and Clay Holmes combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the banged-up Mets (10-19) won for only the third time in 18 games — perhaps taking a little heat off manager Carlos Mendoza.

Before the game, Mendoza said Soto is dealing with left forearm tightness. An MRI came back clean, but the left fielder has been the designated hitter in all six games since he returned last Wednesday from a right calf strain.

The homer was Soto's second this season and first since the calf injury sidelined him for 15 games. In the second season of a record $765 million contract, the star slugger felt tightness while throwing prior to games Friday and Sunday.

Bichette launched a leadoff homer against Zack Littell (0-4) and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth, New York's biggest inning all year.

The Mets totaled four runs last weekend in a three-game sweep by Colorado at Citi Field. They began the day last in the majors in runs and OPS.

New York caught a break with one out in the fourth when Marcus Semien's bases-loaded bouncer to third skipped under the glove of Jorbit Vivas for a two-base error, allowing MJ Melendez and Mark Vientos to score.

Carson Benge followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Holmes (3-2) gave up three hits and struck out six in six innings, lowering his ERA to 1.75. Tobias Myers pitched two innings and Craig Kimbrel fanned all three batters in the ninth.

Littell permitted all eight runs, four earned, in 3 2/3 innings.

The Mets became the last team to play a division opponent. New York's first 28 games consisted of nine against the NL Central, 12 against the NL West and six interleague contests.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.01 ERA) pitches Wednesday night against Mets LHP David Peterson (0-3, 5.06), who returns to the rotation after 10 days in the bullpen.