Jones Beach reopens for swimming after rare shutdown due to bacteria levels

Jones Beach is back open for swimmers after it was prohibited due to elevated bacterial levels.

The rare shutdown took place from Thursday afternoon through midday Friday.

So far, officials haven't identified a reason for the sudden and apparently short-lived spike in bacteria levels, which resulted in red flags at Jones Beach from 3 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday.

High bacteria levels are all too common in Long Island's bays, harbors, lakes and the sounds; they are extremely rare in the open Atlantic. Jones Beach lifeguards can't remember the last time bacteria levels caused a closure.

"We have officers for 20 to 25 years plus and they've never closed the beach before," Jones Beach lifeguard boatswain Ethan Giventer said.

It was a disappointment for many beachgoers.

"I was very surprised at the tollbooth when there was no charge," Douglaston resident Michael Russo said. "I didn't know it was a bacteria situation."

CBS News New York

State beaches are sampled at least once a week for indicators of water quality. The reading that triggered this closure - 350 - was more than three times the state threshold for ocean water. A new round of testing, however, came back within state limits, and by noon the red flags came down.

Officials did not immediately know what caused the high reading, and are even considering the possibility of a testing error.

A 77-year-old who drove from upstate New York for his annual bodysurf in the ocean was among the first back in.

"I didn't drink it and I'm not shampooing in it," Dr. Charlie Capanzano said. "We live in a sea of bacteria."

"I'm a little leery. I mean, one minute you can't go in or even wash your hands, and the next minute later, you can go in. It's scary to me," Joy Cacioli said.

By Friday afternoon, swimmers were back in the water, and even dolphins were making an appearance.

With all the things beachgoers worry about, including rip currents and sharks, bacteria isn't usually one of them. They're hoping it's just a one-day anomaly.