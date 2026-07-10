High levels of fecal bacteria found in water at 3 Jersey Shore beaches, N.J. Department of Environmental Protection says

Three popular New Jersey beaches were shut down after the state Department of Environmental Protection discovered high levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

Experts said Friday that heavy rainfall from the week's severe storms could be to blame for closing the beaches in Highlands, Sea Girt and Belmar in Monmouth County down the Jersey Shore.

Bacteria could be from storm runoff

NJDEP said it found enterococcus, a type of bacteria indicating possible contamination that can include human or animal waste, at Highlands Recreation Center Bay Beach, a river beach in Belmar and an ocean beach in Sea Girt.

Asbury Park Beach Safety Supervisor Joe Bongiovanni said this type of beach advisory is not uncommon after a storm because runoff can carry rain and sewer water into the ocean and back bay.

"The storm sewers get overwhelmed, and in between all the towns there are catch basins for the stormwater to go, so that the neighborhoods don't flood out," Bongiovanni said. "And they're havens for Canada geese, ducks and other types of wildlife."

2 of 3 beaches reopen

The beaches in Highlands and Sea Girt have since reopened, but Carol Gould, of Highlands, says she won't be taking any chances with her grandchildren.

"We're going to the waterpark," Gould said.

Beachgoer Barbara DiCapua chose to sit on the sand rather then take a dip in the water.

"The other day I was here, I couldn't go in the water. They told me the beach was closed. So I just sat on the beach," DiCapua said.

NJDEP says it takes several test samples and only allows beaches to reopen when levels are safe.

The agency provides updates about beach closures online.

Enterococcus warning

NJDEP says enterococcus itself is not usually a cause of illness.

However, the agency says swimming or coming into contact with polluted water may cause a variety of issues, including gastrointestinal problems or a skin infection.

Swimmers could also get ill by accidentally swallowing contaminated water or having it splashed in their eyes, according to the agency.