Hundreds remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at visitation in Pennsylvania

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — Hundreds of mourners poured into D'Anjolell Memorial Homes Sunday to pay their respects to the families of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two beloved South Jersey hockey players who were killed by a suspected drunken driver last week. The brothers were struck while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, on the night before their sister's wedding.

A steady stream of people, including family members, friends and members of the community, passed through the funeral home. Marple Township police told CBS News Philadelphia that people began lining up around 10 a.m. for the noon visitation, with shuttle buses transporting attendees while the funeral home's parking lot was reserved for family and NHL members.

Police blocked off two lanes of traffic on the street adjacent to the funeral home, redirecting vehicles to accommodate the influx of people. Kyle Dixon, who lives across the street, said he had never seen so many people at the funeral home.

"It does get packed, but it's never blocked off to this level," Dixon said. "You just pray for the family. That's it. You don't wish this on anybody."

The Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames — the two teams Johnny Gaudreau played for in the NHL — hosted candlelight vigils to remember the brothers last week, and emotional teammates and other members of the Blue Jackets shared stories of Johnny Gaudreau during a press conference.

Community members also gathered Friday at Gloucester Catholic High School, which both men attended and where Matthew Gaudreau later coached, for a private remembrance ceremony.

Pearl Jam honored the brothers during a concert in Philadelphia Saturday.

A funeral service for the Gaudreau brothers is scheduled for Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Media, Delaware County. The service will be limited to family and close friends but will be livestreamed at noon on CBS News Philadelphia and by the NHL.