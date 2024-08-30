Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau mourned by hockey community after New Jersey accident

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, Gloucester Catholic coach Matthew Gaudreau killed in NJ NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, Gloucester Catholic coach Matthew Gaudreau killed in NJ 03:47

The hockey community was shaken Friday morning, waking up to the news that NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29, were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey.

According to police, the Gaudreau brothers were riding bicycles on County Route 551 in Oldsman Township when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep on Thursday night. Police identified the driver as 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey.

Higgins was detained under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto.

A New Jersey state trooper wrote in an affidavit of probable cause, "Mr. Higgins stated that he had consumed approximately 5-6 beers prior to the accident. I administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, to which he failed."

Philadelphia Flyers statement

The Gaudreau brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township in Salem County and both were Flyers fans. Johnny and Matthew each played for the Little Flyers, a Tier III junior ice hockey team in Aston, Pennsylvania, and Team Comcast, a youth hockey team.

The Philadelphia Flyers said Friday they were "heartbroken" to learn of the Gaudreau brothers' death. They said the brothers were "deeply rooted in the Philadelphia and New Jersey community, where they spent their entire childhood on the ice."

"Throughout all of their success in the hockey world, both continued to give back to our community," the Flyers' statement reads, in part. "Johnny and Matthew, as well as the entire Gaudreau family, have made a sizable difference in the lives of so many in the Philadelphia area to learning and growing to love the sport of hockey.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Johnny's wife, Meredith, their children, Noa and Johnny, Matthew's wife Madeline, and the entire Gaudreau family during this unimaginably difficult time. Johnny and Matthew were, and always will be, beloved and cherished members of the Flyers community and entire hockey world."

Philadelphia Little Flyers Youth Hockey statement

In a detailed Facebook statement, Philadelphia Little Flyers Youth Hockey and IceWorks Skating Complex, where the Little Flyers play, said they're "saddened to learn of the tragic passing of two of our own, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau."

"Through all their successes, they always gave back to the local Pennsylvania and New Jersey youth hockey community," the statement reads. "Two role models that up-and-coming players can look up to and emulate."

Philadelphia Little Flyers Youth Hockey

"I'm devastated to hear about the passing of Matty and Johnny, two guys I have watched grow up on the ice since they were born, playing for the Little Flyers and then moving on to Juniors, Boston College and then the Pros," IceWorks Skating Complex general manager Stephane said in a statement. "No matter how successful they were, they always picked up the phone and were willing to help promote the game in any way possible locally. My heart breaks for their parents, Guy and Jane, who have been friends of mine for 30+ years."

The Little Flyers shared a photo of the brothers as kids, clad in Flyers and Eagles gear.

Reading Royals statement

Matthew Gaudreau played five years of professional hockey, mostly in the ECHL. In 2019-20, he reconnected with the Flyers' organization and skated in 38 games for the team's ECHL affiliate, Reading Royals.

"The Reading Royals are deeply saddened by the passing of both Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Gaudreau family and their friends at this time."

Gloucester Catholic statement

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau attended and played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City. After Matthew Gaudreau finished his playing career, he joined the high school as its hockey coach.

On social media, Gloucester Catholic said the Gaudreau brothers were a "source of great pride" for the school community and the school is "devastated by the sudden and unspeakable losses of beloved alumni Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau."

"Johnny and Matt were incredible hockey players and students, but even more amazing human beings," Gloucester Catholic Principal Thomas lacovone, Jr. said in a statement. "Their loss will be felt forever by the entire Gloucester Catholic community and by me personally. I will continue to pray for them and their families during this unimaginable tragedy."

Boston College statement

The Gaudreau brothers each played for Boston College, where Johnny Gaudreau won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 and earned the nickname "Johnny Hockey." The brothers crossed paths for one season at BC in 2013-14.

A spokesperson for Boston College told CBS News that the college community is "stunned by this tragic news."

"Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest players in the history of Boston College hockey, but one of the nicest as well," Jack Dunn wrote in an email to CBS News. "Matthew was a gifted [player] who was equally beloved by his teammates. Our prayers are with Johnny, Matthew and the entire Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss."

Columbus Blue Jackets statement

Johnny Gaudreau became a free agent in 2022 and signed a seven-year, nearly $69 million contract with the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets confirmed the Gaudreaus' death on social media on Friday morning.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the Blue Jackets said in a statement. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

Columbus changed its profile picture on X to No. 13, Johnny Gaudreau's number.

Calgary Flames statement

The Flames drafted Johnny Gaudreau with the 104th overall pick in the 2011 NHL draft. He scored 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games over nine seasons in Calgary and made five All-Star teams.

"Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary," the Flames said in a statement. "It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community."

New York Islanders statement

Matthew Gaudreau spent time in the New York Islanders' organization, playing for their AHL affiliate Bridgeport Sound Tigers (now Bridgeport Islanders) and ECHL affiliate Worcester Railers.

"The entire New York Islanders organization is deeply saddened by the passing of both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Gaudreau family. They both were tremendous ambassadors for the sport of hockey and even better people in the community. We ask that everyone keep the Gaudreau family and all those these two great young men came in contact with, in your thoughts and prayers."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy statement

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement saying, "

"Tammy and I are heartbroken by the shocking and tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed yesterday evening while biking in Oldmans Township. "The Gaudreau siblings were proud New Jersey natives. The two of them discovered their love for hockey in the rinks of South Jersey, and followed their passion up to Boston, where both brothers quickly emerged as star players on the Boston College men's hockey team. "After college, Johnny went on to play in the NHL—most recently, with the Columbus Blue Jackets—and earned the adoration of hockey fans around the world, as well as his fellow players. They all recognized that our beloved "Johnny Hockey" was a star in every sense of the word—both on and off the ice. "Matt, for his part, dedicated himself to cultivating the talent of young athletes who shared his passion for hockey. After playing for teams in the AHL and ECHL, Matt returned to South Jersey, and served as the head hockey coach at his alma mater, Gloucester Catholic. "To every member of the Gaudreau family, please know that the people of New Jersey grieve with you. "Tammy and I are sending our heartfelt prayers to Johnny's wife, Meredith, their two beloved children, Noa and Johnny, Matthew's wife Madeline, as well as their parents, Jane and Guy, and sisters Katie and Kristen."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie statement

In a post on X, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wrote, "The news this morning on Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau is simply heartbreaking. Johnny was a New Jersey legend—so much so that when I went on a Canadian trade mission as Governor I was given a Flames Gaudreau jersey. He was NJ. Our heart goes out to the Gaudreau family. Simply awful."

NHL statements

The Gaudreau brothers' death hit the hockey community, with teams throughout the league issuing condolences to the Gaudreau family.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement, reading, in part,:

"While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path. "Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited."

The Pittsburgh Penguins said in a statement on X, "The Penguins extend our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family on the passing of Johnny and his brother, Matthew, whose lives were taken far too soon. Johnny played each game with joy and his love for the game of hockey was felt by all those who watched."