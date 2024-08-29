Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in NJ crash, police say

Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew Gaudreau killed in crash Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew Gaudreau killed in crash 01:20

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed in a crash Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey, State Police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were riding bicycles on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, on Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road.

The Blue Jackets confirmed the Gaudreaus' deaths in a post on X.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the Blue Jackets said in a statement. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

A South Jersey native known as "Johnny Hockey" who grew up a fan of the Philadelphia Flyers, Johnny Gaudreau played for the Little Flyers, a youth hockey organization based in Aston, Pennsylvania, starting at the PeeWee level in 2004 and continuing into the 2008-09 season.

Both brothers played for Boston College, and Johnny won the Heisman Trophy of college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award, in 2014. Johnny also contributed to BC's NCAA championship win in 2012.

"Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest players in the history of Boston College hockey but one of the nicest as well. Matthew was a gifted player who was equally beloved by his teammates," a BC spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL draft. In 2022, he signed with Columbus as a free agent.

A speedy lefthanded shooter who played on the wing, Johnny Gaudreau was nearly a career point-per-game player, notching 743 points — 243 goals and 500 assists — over 763 games in the NHL. He set a career high in goals in the 2021-22 season, his last with the Flames, when he scored 40 goals and 75 assists for 115 points. He was a plus-64 player that season.

Both Johnny and Matthew went to Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and both played hockey there. Matthew served as coach of the Gloucester Catholic hockey team after a five-year pro career.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement that said in part:

"While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path. "Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited."

Driver in custody

The crash happened at the intersection of Auburn Road and Stumpy Lane in Pedricktown after 8 p.m. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a New Jersey state trooper who responded to the scene and interacted with Higgins smelled alcohol on his breath.

"Mr. Higgins stated that he had consumed approximately 5-6 beers prior to the accident. I administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, to which he failed," a trooper wrote in the document.

"Mr. Higgins admitted to consuming alcholic beverages prior to and while operating his vehicle," the trooper wrote.

Higgins was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto. He was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

