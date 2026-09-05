NYC street renamed for off-duty NYPD officer who died in 9/11 terror attacks

While many ran away from danger on 9/11, thousands of brave FDNY, EMS and NYPD officers ran towards it, and one of those officers' legacies is now forever etched in New York infrastructure.

In 2001, NYPD Officer John William Perry was preparing to retire and practice law after a long tenure with the NYPD. The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he had the day off, but then he heard that an airplane struck the north tower.

"I said, my brother's, he's going to be there. I know John. If there's something serious happening, he's going to be there," sister Janice Perry-Montoya said.

"I'm sure my brother took it personal that we were being attacked," brother Joel Perry said. "It was an attack on him. It was an attack on his city, the city he loved, the city he served."

NYPD Officer John William Perry was killed when the north tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. CBS News New York

John William Perry was on site when the north tower collapsed. He was killed along with the nearly 3,000 other people that day.

Saturday, his memory and legacy of service were permanently honored. The corner of East 101st Street and Madison Avenue is now named John William Perry Way.

"Officer Perry reminds us that courage is not always loud. Sometimes courage is simply seeing someone in need and choosing to help," New York City Council Member Elsie Encarnacion said.

"I think it's so cool that he's gonna be a part of New York City forever," Perry-Montoya said. "This is such a great honor, and like I said, he's a legend now. I'm like wow. I'm just the big sister, I could live to be 100 and never do anything like what he has done. I'm so proud."