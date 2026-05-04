John Sterling, the longtime N.Y. Yankees radio announcer, dead at 87

John Sterling, the longtime play-by-play voice of the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 87, according to WFAN.

Sterling spent more than three decades with the Bronx Bombers, starting in 1989. In total, he called 5,420 regular-season and 211 postseason games.

The sports radio station made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom. Rest in peace, John," the post read.

He was known for his signature home run call -- "It is high! It is far! It is gone!" -- and Yankees victory call -- "Ballgame over! The Yankees win! Theeeeee Yankees win!"

"The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John's family, friends and loved ones at this time," the baseball team said on X.

Sterling retires in 2024 due to health concerns

He called 5,060 consecutive games until the 2019 season, when he took his first day off in 30 years.

Sterling retired at the start of the 2024 season after more than three decades with the team due to health concerns.

"As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It's all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy," he said at the time.

Radio career spans more than 60 years

Prior to working for the Yankees, Sterling had vast experience in the sports radio industry.

He hosted a talk show on WMCA and called Nets and Islanders games on various New York stations, both radio and television, throughout the 1970s. He also did the same for the Atlanta Hawks and Braves in the 1980s.

Sterling was also the host of the "Yankeeography" series and has received numerous honors, including 12 Emmy Awards.

In 2016, he was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

"He was the voice of summer for millions of Yankees fans. May John's memory be a blessing," said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer on social media.