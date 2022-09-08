Groundbreaking ceremony held to begin construction on JFK Airport's new terminal

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for construction on John F. Kennedy International Airport's new Terminal 1.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined local and state leaders and NBA legend Magic Johnson to mark the milestone in the airport's $18 billion transformation.

We've officially broken ground on @JFKAirport’s New Terminal One — a project that will create 10,000 good-paying jobs and create a world-class hub for travelers.



When our work is complete, this airport will be worthy of New York. pic.twitter.com/dqZRv3OWtW — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 8, 2022

The 2.4 million-square-foot terminal will be the largest JFK, costing $9.5 billion.

RELATED STORY: JFK Airport's New Terminal 1 Will Have Nearly 2 Dozen International Gates, Hochul Says

The project will also create more than 10,000 jobs. Johnson is part of a project to make sure some of those jobs go to minorities. He says $700 million is going to minority- and women-owned firms.

"We're accepting the responsibility for our future by literally building a brighter one with projects like this for our state," Hochul said.

Upgrades include state-of-the-art technology and revamped roadways for a world-class passenger experience.