Jogger sexually assaulted on Riverside Park bike path

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rape a woman near Riverside Park.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was jogging on the bike path Tuesday night when a man on a bike approached her, pushed her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and then took off.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with the number 40 on the back.

We need the public’s help to catch this guy before he victimizes someone else. We don’t have an image, but keep an eye out for male riding bike wearing red shirt/jacket with “40” on the back. Call 1800-577-TIPS or DM the tip line @NYPDTips #upperwestside @RiversideParkNY https://t.co/1s0ZTwE82e — Chief James Essig (@NYPDDetectives) July 20, 2023

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.