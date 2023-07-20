Watch CBS News
Jogger sexually assaulted on Riverside Park bike path

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rape a woman near Riverside Park. 

Police said a 38-year-old woman was jogging on the bike path Tuesday night when a man on a bike approached her, pushed her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and then took off. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with the number 40 on the back. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

July 20, 2023

