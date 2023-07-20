Jogger sexually assaulted on Riverside Park bike path
NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rape a woman near Riverside Park.
Police said a 38-year-old woman was jogging on the bike path Tuesday night when a man on a bike approached her, pushed her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and then took off.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with the number 40 on the back.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
