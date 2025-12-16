Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired near JFK airport during apparent road rage incident, sources say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger,
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
Read Full Bio
Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

An apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired caused traffic delays near John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday morning. 

It started at 4:48 a.m. when Port Authority police responded to a crash on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway near the entrance to JFK, sources told CBS News New York. A Customs and Border Protection officer who was involved in the crash told responding officers that the driver of the other vehicle assaulted after the crash, and fired his service weapon several times, sources said. 

The other driver took off, but that led to most lanes of the southbound Van Wyck Expressway being shut down while the investigation unfolded, causing bad congestion. Those lanes have since reopened. 

Drivers should expect lingering delays in the area. 

The incident remains under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue