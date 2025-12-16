Shots fired near JFK airport during apparent road rage incident, sources say

An apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired caused traffic delays near John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday morning.

It started at 4:48 a.m. when Port Authority police responded to a crash on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway near the entrance to JFK, sources told CBS News New York. A Customs and Border Protection officer who was involved in the crash told responding officers that the driver of the other vehicle assaulted after the crash, and fired his service weapon several times, sources said.

The other driver took off, but that led to most lanes of the southbound Van Wyck Expressway being shut down while the investigation unfolded, causing bad congestion. Those lanes have since reopened.

Drivers should expect lingering delays in the area.

The incident remains under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.