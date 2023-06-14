Summer rates go into effect at Tri-State Area airports

Summer peak parking rates go into effect at Tri-State Area airports

NEW YORK -- It will soon cost you more to park for longer than three hours at all three major airports in the Tri-State Area.

Summer peak period parking rates go into effect starting Thursday.

The maximum drive-up rate, depending on where you park, will be $89 at LaGuardia Airport, $80 at John F. Kennedy International Airport and $70 at Newark-Liberty International Airport.

For lower rates, drivers are strongly encouraged to pre-book parking at least 24 hours in advance.