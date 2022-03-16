Some New Yorkers adopting new Purim traditions to help Ukrainians

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The Jewish holiday of Purim starts Wednesday night.

People celebrate the ancient story of a Queen who saved the Jewish people from destruction.

This year, some are adopting new traditions to help those experiencing crisis in Ukraine.

Pick your filling: Poppy seed, prune, apricot or raspberry. At Russ & Daughters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, it's nonstop baking of traditional triangle cookies known as Hamantaschen.

Baking Hamantaschen at Russ & Daughters for Purim. CBS2

"Our bakery is in overdrive. Right now we are making probably triple of what we expected, said Niki Russ Federman, co-owner of Russ & Daughters.

Through Thursday, all proceeds from Hamantaschen sales in store and online are going to a nonprofit helping refugees fleeing from Ukraine to Poland.

It's part of a global movement are participating in called "Hamantaschen for Ukraine."

Federman's great-grandfather Joel immigrated from a Poland village near the Ukrainian border before starting the business in the early 1900s.

"It's very moving ... now to be able to offer support for people who, in a way, are doing a different kind of exodus, is very meaningful," Federman said.

Hamantaschen are part of the Purim story, symbolizing, some say, the hat the evil king Haman wore. He wanted to annihilate the Jewish people in ancient Persia. Queen Esther hid her Jewish identity to survive, and then saved the Jews. It's part of why people wear costumes.

At Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains, the traditional Purim carnival is back. Last year, the played outdoor games due to COVID-related mandates.

"Purim was the day we closed down, and Purim is the day we're coming back. So it really is amazing," said Rabbi Shira Milgrom.

"I feel free," said 8-year-old Elyana Rubenstein. "I went to a bouncy castle, and I went to the mouse toss, the bean bag toss."

"I think about my carnivals when I was a little girl this is really exciting to be able to do with my kids," one person said.

And while it is a joyous holiday, this year rabbis say there are parallels to the current crisis in Ukraine.

"Haman is basically a Putin who is trying to take over, and he's trying to take over the kingdom, and he does this by basically putting down one people. And I feel like the, the Ukrainians right now are that people," said Rabbi Mark Wildes of Manhattan Jewish Experience.

Photos from the Chabad in Kerson, Ukraine - now under Russian control - show the rabbi giving out basic food like potatoes to Jews and non-Jews.

Wildes says people can find hope in the Purim story, too.

"The Jewish people banded together. And they essentially fought back. And I think that's exactly what the world needs to do," Wildes said.

Hanging on to hope, whether it be through the power of purchasing Hamantaschen, or prayer.

Wednesday night, congregations will read the Purim story together out loud.

At Congregation Kol Ami, people will hold blue and yellow flowers in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

