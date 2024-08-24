How to watch the Jets vs. Giants NFL preseason game tonight

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets face the New York Giants on Saturday in each team's final NFL preseason game before the 2024 regular season starts on Sept. 5.

The Jets are 2-0 in the preseason after defeating the Washington Commanders 20-17 and Carolina Panthers 15-12.

The Giants are 1-1 after beating the Detroit Lions 14-3 and losing to the Houston Texans 28-10.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing against the Giants?

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. PERRY KNOTTS / Getty Images

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not appear in the first two preseason games and he will not play Saturday, head coach Robert Saleh said.

In fact, none of the Jets' projected starters are expected to play, which means none of Gang Green's starters will have played in any of the three preseason games this year.

Who is playing quarterback for the Jets?

Andrew Peasley #14 of the New York Jets rolls out under pressure against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / Getty Images

Rodgers, 40, tore his Achilles tendon four plays into his Jets debut in 2023, an injury that kept him out for the entire season. So it's no surprise the team sidelined him for every preseason game this year.

The Jets used quarterbacks Andrew Peasley, Adrian Martinez, and Tyrod Taylor in the first two preseason games. Taylor will be the backup QB this season, but Peasley and Martinez are in a competition for the third-string job.

Rodgers will start for the Jets in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 on Monday Night Football.

How to watch the Jets-Giants game

The Jets-Giants preseason game will air on CBS New York and stream on Paramount+ in the New York City area.

Coverage starts with "Take Flight: A Season Preview," featuring an exclusive interview with cornerback Sauce Gardner, at 7 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

