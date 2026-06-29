JetBlue pilot reports plane possibly struck drone while landing at JFK

A JetBlue pilot reported their plane possibly struck a drone at 3,000 feet while on final approach to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

It happened at around 7:15 a.m. Monday as JetBlue Flight 948 from Las Vegas was landing at the New York City airport.

The plane landed safely at JFK and all passengers were able to exit the plane normally. An inspection turned up no damage to the aircraft, JetBlue and the FAA said.

The airline said it will assist the FAA with the investigation.

It is illegal to operating drones around aircraft and airports. Penalties include possible jail time.

The FAA receives more than 100 drone-sightings reports near airports each month.

For more information regarding the use of drones from the FAA, click here.