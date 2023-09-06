Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange returning to Broadway in "Mother Play"

NEW YORK -- Two-time Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange is coming back to Broadway.

Lange won a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance in the play "Long Day's Journey into Night."

She will star in the world premiere of "Mother Play" by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel. It's about a mother's relationship with her children.

The cast also includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, who won a Tony for her performance in "To Kill a Mockingbird" in 2019, and Emmy-winning actor Jim Parsons.

Performances begin April 2 at the Hayes Theatre.