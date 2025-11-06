Jesper Bratt scores in OT to give Devils 4-3 win over Canadiens

Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway 1:33 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night.

Ondrej Palat and Timo Meir each had a goal, and Cody Glass also scored in his return from an injury for New Jersey, which got its second win in five games after winning eight straight. Jacob Markstrom stopped 16 shots.

Kirby Dach, Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen scored for Montreal, and Noah Dobson had two assists. Jakub Dobes finished with 24 saves as the Canadiens lost their second straight and had their four-game (3-0-1) point streak snapped.

In the extra period, Bratt stole the puck, raced up the ice, skated in on Dobes and put a backhander through his pads for the win.

With Markstrom pulled for an extra skater, Meier tied it for New Jersey from the side of the net with 1:10 remaining in regulation off a furious scramble in front.

Kapanen put the Canadiens ahead as he scored on a backhander in front on a rebound with 9:27 remaining.

Evans tied the score 2-all just 59 seconds into the third, sending a shot along the ice into the right corner of the net as Markstrom failed to block it off with his pad.

Palat gave the Devils a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season at 8:05 of the second. Simon Nemec got the rebound of his own shot from the right side and send a backhanded pass back to Palat from behind the goal line, and Palat put it past Dobes.

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton left the game early in the middle period and did not return.

Glass, back after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury, gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 1:53 as he grabbed the puck at the blue line, skated into the left circle and fired a shot past Dobes. It was Glass' third.

Dach, who scored twice in Montreal's 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, tied it at 2:59. Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson sent a long point shot at the net and it deflected off Dach and in for his fourth.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Utah on Saturday to open a four-game homestand.

Devils: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.