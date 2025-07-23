Jersey Shore beach replenishment funds threatened by proposed federal budget cuts

Federal funds for Jersey Shore beach replenishment poised to be slashed

Jersey Shore beaches may soon be short on sand.

Proposed federal budget cuts could slash spending for replenishment.

Some visitors to Brick Beach feel it is already lacking sand.

"We need some sand," Anthony Badalamenti said. "It's only about 30 feet, right?"

"It'll destroy us, and it has before"

The Army Corps of Engineers started pumping sand to the shore in Brick Township Tuesday. They're planning to add about 100 more feet of sand in the blanket zone.

"The beach will probably be three times as wide as it is now," Brick Township engineer and flood plain manager Elissa Commins said. "The ocean is one our township's most valuable and natural resources ... it's a huge economic draw for Ocean County."

CBS News New York

The beach adds a layer of protection between the sea, which can be destructive at times, and homes and businesses just over the dunes, like Burke's Market in Bayhead.

"It'll destroy us, and it has before," owner Jacquelyn Burke said.

Burke appreciates the sand, but is hoping for longer-term solutions.

"To keep and retain the beach for the future," Burke said.

"It's almost down to nothing"

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. warns that projects like the sand replenishment could be on the chopping block. The House appropriations committee just advanced a bill which cuts funding.

"It's almost down to nothing. It was $200 million last year. Now it's down to [$15 million] specifically dedicated to beach replenishment," Pallone said. "This money is put in place, and these projects are put in place, to prevent the roads, the boardwalks, the businesses, the homes from being totally destroyed in the event of another storm."

Commins said the majority of funding for Brick's beach replenishment came from the federal government.

"Without the 65% federal funding, these beach replenishment projects would never be initiated at the state, local level," Commins said.

The cuts are not a done deal.

"It won't go to the floor of the House of Representatives until the fall," Pallone said.

Pallone said constituents can fight for replenishment funding by spreading the message on social media and sending emails or letters to elected officials.