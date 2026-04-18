Jersey City Marathon 2026 takes off Sunday. Here's the route map, road closures and more.

Runners are taking part in the 2026 Jersey City Marathon and Half Marathon, taking place on Sunday.

The fourth annual edition of the New Jersey race, which is also a 2027 Boston Marathon qualifying event, takes participants through the neighborhoods of Jersey City,

Here's what to know about the race, including street closures, a map of the route and where to find the results.

When does the Jersey City Marathon start?

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. in the Newport neighborhood. Runners should be on-site no later than 6 a.m. Anyone picking up their bib on race day should arrive closer to 5 a.m.

Bag check closes promptly at 6:27 a.m.

Runners must be on a 15-minute/mile pace or faster in order to finish. The half-marathon finish line will close at 11 a.m., and the full-marathon finish line will close at 1:30 p.m.

Marathon route map

The marathon and half-marathon are on a USA Track & Field-sanctioned event on a USATF-certified course. It's one of the fastest and flattest in the country, according to organizers.

The starting line for the full and half marathons is in the Newport Center, at the corner of Washington Boulevard and North Garage Driveway, across from the Newport PATH station. Both races finish at the Newport Green area, but runners in the full marathon complete a second loop before ending at the green.

Click here to view an interactive course map.

Click here for turn-by-turn directions for the race.

Marathon weather forecast

It's looking like a soggy Sunday with rain forecast to arrive in the area at around 5:30 a.m. and get moderately heavy by 11 a.m.

Conditions improve in the afternoon.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Road closures

Parking restrictions for the race start Saturday and last through approximately 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no parking on any of the streets that are closed for the race during this time.

Here's the full list of street closures starting at 6 a.m. Sunday:

Washington Blvd./St. from Park Lane North to Grand Street (closes at 3 a.m.)

18th St. from Park Lane North to Grove Avenue

Grove St./Manila Street from 18th St. to Grand Street

16th St. from Grove Street to Marin Blvd.

Marin Blvd. from 18th St. to Grand Street

Newport Pkwy. from Washington Blvd. to North Blvd.

Christopher Columbus Dr. from Washington St. to Jersey Ave.

9th St. from Grove/Manila St. to Erie St.

8th St. from Grove/Manila St. to Jersey Ave.

7th St. from Grove/Manila St. to Jersey Ave.

6th St. from Marin to Grove/Manila

2nd St. from Warren St. to Washington Blvd.

Erie St. from 9th St. to Newark Ave.

Jersey Ave. from 7th St. to 8th St. and from Audrey Zapp Drive to Grand St.

Newark Ave. from Erie St. to Barrow St.

Barrow St. from Newark Ave. to Grand St.

Bright Street from Barrow St. to Grand St.

Grand Street from Summit Ave. to Warren St.

Pacific Ave. from Grand St. to Caven Point Ave.

Warren Street from Grand St. to 2nd St.

York Street from Marin Blvd. to Greene St.

Greene St. from York St to 2nd St.

Communipaw Ave. from Grand St. to Summit Ave.

Summit Av. from Grand St. to Communipaw Ave.

Bayview Ave. from Ocean Ave. To Caven Point Road

Caven Point Ave. from Garfield Ave. to Pacific Ave.

Morris Pesin Drive traffic circle closed at Burma Road

Garfield Ave. from Grand St. to Gates Ave.

Johnston Ave from Pacific Ave. to Communipaw Ave.

Caven Point Road from Morris Pesin Drive/Bayview Ave. to Linden Ave. East

Linden Ave. from Cavaen Point Road to Princeton Ave.

Princeton Ave from Linden Ave. East to Gates Ave.

Neptune Ave. from Princeton Ave. to Garfield Ave.

Gates Avenue from Garfield Ave. to Princeton Ave.

Burma Road from Morris Pesin Drive to Thomas McGovern Drive



Phillip Street from Thomas McGovern Drive to Audrey Zapp Drive

Click here for details for Jersey City residents.

Jersey City Marathon tracker and results

Results will be posted online Sunday here.

Individual runners can also be tracked through the Race Joy app. You can also sign up for text or email alerts on specific runners here.