Jersey City mayor says he wants ICE agents to "get out, never come back"

The mayor of Jersey City speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement action in his city.

Mayor James Solomon told CBS News New York he's not cooperating unless the feds have a warrant.

"We demand that they get out, that they never come back," he said.

Videos show ICE agents in Jersey City

Video taken Sunday shows ICE agents taking a man into custody at a light rail station in Jersey City, on the borders of Union City and Hoboken. Solomon said nine others were also taken into custody.

"What we saw was just neighbors, community members on their way to work being indiscriminately detained," Solomon said.

Another video shot by Jersey City Council Member Jake Ephros shows Ephros following ICE agents, seeking answers.

In the video, an ICE agent tells Ephros, "I'm not going to tell you anything else."

"Do you have a warrant?" Ephros asks.

"We don't need a warrant, bro. Stop getting that in your head," the agent says.

"What I saw, I believe it was random. I followed them onto an elevator, where they looked at two different men, both with brown skin," Ephros told CBS News New York.

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but have not yet heard back.

In a press release Wednesday, DHS said when it comes to entering homes to arrest people with a final order of removal, "The Constitution and federal law are on our side."

No cooperation without a warrant, mayor says

According to a federal statute, immigration officers have broad powers to arrest people suspected of immigration violations.

Solomon says every employee, including police, will be re-trained on Jersey City's sanctuary city status.

"If you have a signed criminal warrant, then yes, we will cooperate. Outside of that, no cooperation," he said. "That's our policy."

In the video taken Sunday, the woman filming can be heard cursing at the agent, and at one point, the man in custody runs off, followed by the ICE agent.

Border czar Tom Homan, who is leading the ICE operation in Minneapolis, said Wednesday he won't tolerate agent intimidation.

"Extreme rhetoric against ICE personnel is completely unacceptable," he said. "Please stop."