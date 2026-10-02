1 dead, 6 hurt in Jersey City house fire

One person was killed and six others were injured when fire spread through a Jersey City home Thursday.

The four-alarm fire ripped through the Boyd Avenue home just before 5 p.m. Dramatic video shows flames shooting out of the home's second story, and an occupant being dragged outside by neighbors with the help of a good Samaritan.

"This guy came out of nowhere and just helped them kick the door open to pull people out of there," witness Joey Rohena said. "Thank God. He must have been like a guardian angel."

Firefighters say they were able to battle their way inside, where they rescued a person in the hallway on the first floor and pushed through crumbling debris to get to the second floor, where they found one woman dead. She has not yet been identified.

"It was crazy. There was about 10-foot flames going up past the roof," Rohena said.

Six additional people were injured, including three firefighters.

Officials say the roof was cut to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes, but despite those efforts, we're told by the Red Cross 19 people across five families are displaced.

Police blocked access to Boyd Avenue, and PSEG crews had to drill into the road to cut off the gas lines.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.