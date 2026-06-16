5 women splashed with acid in apparent targeted attack in Jersey City, officials say

Five women had acid thrown on them in Jersey City Monday night, officials said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on in front of a house on Wilkinson Avenue near Ocean Avenue.

The five women were standing outside the building when two suspects drove past them on a moped and threw what police believe is sulfuric acid at them. The five were rushed to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, but suffered skin burns and peeling, police said.

Jersey City hazardous material response after an apparent acid attack on June 15, 2026. CBS News New York

Police believe the attack was not random and that the women were targeted after an argument earlier in the day.

So far, police have not released any information on possible suspects.

"My thoughts are with those hurt in this horrific attack, and I want our communities to know that violence like this has absolutely no place on our streets," Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said.