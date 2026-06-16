Watch CBS News
Local News

5 women splashed with acid in apparent targeted attack in Jersey City, officials say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Five women had acid thrown on them in Jersey City Monday night, officials said. 

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on in front of a house on Wilkinson Avenue near Ocean Avenue. 

The five women were standing outside the building when two suspects drove past them on a moped and threw what police believe is sulfuric acid at them. The five were rushed to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, but suffered skin burns and peeling, police said. 

jersey-city-nj-acid-attack-clipped-hi-res-still.jpg
Jersey City hazardous material response after an apparent acid attack on June 15, 2026.  CBS News New York

Police believe the attack was not random and that the women were targeted after an argument earlier in the day. 

So far, police have not released any information on possible suspects. 

"My thoughts are with those hurt in this horrific attack, and I want our communities to know that violence like this has absolutely no place on our streets," Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue