Police: Retired NYC police officer Jerome Felipe arrested outside U.S. Capitol with illegal ammunition
WASHINGTON -- A retired New York City police officer was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday after investigators say he showed up with illegal ammunition.
Around 5 a.m., police say they found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines and other ammunition inside a vehicle belonging to 53-year-old Jerome Felipe.
Felipe, who is from Flint, Michigan, also allegedly showed police a fake badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL."
He now faces charges of unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.
Police say Felipe claimed he didn't know he had to register his ammunition.
