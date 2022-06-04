Police: Retired NYC police officer Jerome Felipe arrested outside U.S. Capitol with illegal ammunition

WASHINGTON -- A retired New York City police officer was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday after investigators say he showed up with illegal ammunition.

Around 5 a.m., police say they found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines and other ammunition inside a vehicle belonging to 53-year-old Jerome Felipe.

Felipe, who is from Flint, Michigan, also allegedly showed police a fake badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL."

He now faces charges of unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Police say Felipe claimed he didn't know he had to register his ammunition.