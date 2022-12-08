Jefferson Mays stars in one-man show of "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway

NEW YORK -- The Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" is coming to life on Broadway in a one-man show.

It stars Tony Award-winning actor Jefferson Mays, who portrays more than 50 roles.

Mays sat down with CBS2's Cindy Hsu to talk about the show and its greatest challenges.

"The biggest challenge, I think, is the shear stamina of it. I sort of go back to my dressing room afterwards and take a nap between shows, eat some sushi. But at the same time, I am supported by the energy of the audience and their attentiveness," he said.

