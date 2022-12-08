Watch CBS News
Jefferson Mays stars in one-man show of "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jefferson Mays stars in one-man adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway
NEW YORK -- The Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" is coming to life on Broadway in a one-man show. 

It stars Tony Award-winning actor Jefferson Mays, who portrays more than 50 roles. 

Mays sat down with CBS2's Cindy Hsu to talk about the show and its greatest challenges. 

"The biggest challenge, I think, is the shear stamina of it. I sort of go back to my dressing room afterwards and take a nap between shows, eat some sushi. But at the same time, I am supported by the energy of the audience and their attentiveness," he said. 

CLICK HERE for tickets and watch his interview above to see more.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 11:29 AM

