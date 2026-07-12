Final Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium delayed for hours after confusion outside, fans say

There was confusion and frustration at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night for the final show of Jay-Z's anniversary concert series.

Video shows long lines of fans crowded outside hours after the show was supposed to start at 8 p.m.

Some told CBS News New York they weren't being allowed in despite having tickets.

One fan said when she arrived at the stadium at 8:15 p.m., all of the gates were closed.

"There was no staff person outside. So you have thousands of people who's been on line," concertgoer Monique Brown said. "I chose not to be on line because I don't want to be trampled or anything like that, but you have thousands of people that's been standing on line, and every gate for the stadium is closed."

As of 10:30 p.m., the show still hadn't started.

Fans posted on social media that an announcer asked the crowd for patience as they work to allow everyone into the stadium safely.

It's unclear why the gates were closed.

CBS News New York reached out to Roc Nation for comment but has not yet heard back.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.