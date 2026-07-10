Jay-Z kicks off Yankee Stadium concert series with special guests Beyoncé, Nas

Jay-Z and some very special guests took over Yankee Stadium Friday night, performing to a sold-out crowd.

The Brooklyn rapper kicked off the first of three highly anticipated shows, celebrating a career that most would agree reshaped the global entertainment landscape.

On the first night of the concert series, he commemorated the 30th anniversary of his legendary debut album "Reasonable Doubt," performing cut for cut.

Jay-Z kicked off a three-night concert series at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 2026. Chopper 2

"To see a full album that's as classic as 'Reasonable Doubt' is, no-brainer," said Timmy Gorham, who traveled from Boston to attend the concert.

Marcus Bruny was just 9 years old when "Reasonable Doubt" dropped, and he says Jay-Z has been a fixture in his life ever since – and he has the tattoos to prove it.

"I got the Roc-A-Fella logo. I got the D'USSÉ logo right here. I got the Roc Nation right here," he said. "If I was to ever meet Jay-Z for my birthday, just have a conversation with him, I think that would be the best gift of my life."

For fans like Bryson Summerlin, who traveled from North Carolina to catch the show, Jay's impact goes far beyond music.

"He makes other artists think differently," he said. "Other than going into the booth and just making an album, it's about how to market yourself better."

"Jay-Z kinda set the way we dressed for a moment, you know, this album, the way we talked," said Newark resident Tarel Austin.

Jay-Z kicked off a three-night concert series at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 2026. Chopper 2

"Jay-Z is so diverse. I mean, you look around, you see so many different shades," said Janine Pray, of North Carolina. "He's bringing everyone together for a good cause."

Some very special guests, including Beyoncé and Nas, also joined the concert.

The anticipation is already building for Saturday night, when Jay-Z will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album "The Blueprint." Sunday's concert will include songs from his entire career for the big finale.