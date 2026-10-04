Parents recount brutal stabbing death of their son outside Jamaica, Queens, bar

The parents of a man who was stabbed to death right outside his Jamaica, Queens, home spoke out on Sunday as police continue to search for a suspect.

The family said 29-year-old Sulimon Ferrier was leaving Seduction Lounge & Bar on Jamaica Avenue with his father, Peter Ferrier, and a family friend early Saturday morning when they heard a man threatening to kill people.

"The guy kept raving [at] us and then he pull something out his pocket and his backpack," Peter Ferrier said. "And then I tell my son, 'Let's go home, man,' and we're crossing the road and he went over there and he stabbed my son in the middle of the road."

Peter Ferrier said his son was stabbed twice, including once in the chest.

Cynthia Ferrier shared the last words her son said to her as he was dying in her arms.

"I pick him up and he said, 'Mom, I can't breathe. I love you.' I said, 'I love you, too,'" she said.

Police sources say the man they're looking for appears to be about 5-foot-9, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black skull cap, and a gold chain.

Video shows victim's mother go after attacker

Surveillance video shows the fight on the median. The victim's mother said she heard yelling outside, ran out, and ended up having to defend her son. The video shows her grabbing the attacker.

"I did, I did. I was between him," Cynthia Ferrier said. "I wasn't afraid. It was best God take me before they take my child."

"We tried to get him to lose the knife, to take away the knife. My son was on top of him and he was lying down down like this, but he could still poke my son on the back like this," Peter Ferrier said.

Sulimon Ferrier, a father of four young children ages 8 months to 10 years old, was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he died.

Victim's mother offers attacker forgiveness

Candles for Sulimon Ferrier, whose nickname was "Joe," remained lit through Sunday's rain.

"He was like the life of the house," said Peter Ferrier, Jr., the victim's brother. "He would always come and check up on you, but in his own way. He would ask you how you're doing and get you a plate of food."

His father said he is seeking justice for his son.

"You can run far, they're gonna catch you. They're gonna catch somebody for you," Peter Ferrier said.

His wife had a different message for the knife-wielding man.

"I forgive him. I would forgive him. But I lose my son. Maybe God know the time is right for him to go. It's okay. I forgive him," Cynthia Ferrier said. "What he did, I don't think he meant it. I think he did it out of anger."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.