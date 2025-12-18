Brunson's late 3-pointer, Anunoby's steal help Knicks beat Pacers 114-113

Jalen Brunson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left and scored 25 points, OG Anunoby stole the ensuing inbounds pass and the New York Knicks rallied for a 114-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Brunson also had seven rebounds and seven assists as the Knicks extended their winning streak to seven games. Mikal Bridges added 22 points and eight rebounds and Tyler Kolek had 16 points and 11 assists, both career highs, on a night the NBA Cup champions were short-handed and fell into an early 16-point hole.

Andrew Nembhard finished with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting. He was also 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. Pascal Siakam had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The defending Eastern Conference champions lost their third straight since coach Rick Carlisle won his 999th game. He needs one more to become the 11th member of the exclusive 1,000-win club and the first since then-Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers in November 2021.

In this season's first matchup between last season's two Eastern Conference finalists, both teams were missing multiple key players.

The Knicks played without centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, along with guards Josh Hart, Deuce McBride and Landry Shamet. Indiana still has four injured players out: guards Tyrese Haliburton and Ben Sheppard, and forwards Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin.

And New York spent most of the night playing catch-up after falling into an early 28-12 deficit.

Down 28-12, the Knicks closed to 62-59 at the half only to fall behind 83-68 late in the third quarter. They fought back again to take a 95-94 lead on Kolek's 17-footer with 8:41 to go.

Indiana broke away from a 99-all tie with a 10-3 run, but the Knicks tied it at 111 on Anunoby's 3-pointer with 1:51 to play.

Up next

Knicks: Hosts Philadelphia on Friday.

Pacers: Begins a two-game road trip Monday in Boston.