DeGrom leads Rangers over Mets 8-3 in his Citi Field return

Jacob deGrom received a six-run lead before throwing a pitch in his return to Citi Field, and the Texas Rangers beat the Mets 8-3 on Friday night to give New York its third seven-game losing streak this year.

DeGrom (12-7), a two-time Cy Young Award winner while pitching for the Mets from 2014-22, allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings, retiring his last 15 batters.

Texas has won 15 of 19 and five straight, despite missing Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Evan Carter and and Adolis García because of injuries. The Rangers began the night two games back of Houston and Seattle in AL West and two games behind of Astros and Seattle for the last AL wild card.

New York, starting its final homestand, has lost seven straight games three times in a season for the first time since 1980, prompting repeated boos. The Mets' lead for the last NL wild card was 1 1/2 games at the start of the night.

Jonah Tong (1-2) got just two outs in his third major league start. The 22-year-old right-hander walked three — all on changeups — and allowed six runs and four hits in a brutal top of the first that lasted 22 minutes. Josh Jung and Alejandro Osuna hit RBI singles, Cody Freeman had a two-run single and Michael Helman a two-run double.

Tong's outing was the shortest for a Mets starter since David Peterson got one out on Sept. 14, 2022.

New York closed in the third on Francisco Alvarez's homer and sacrifice flies by Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. but pinch-hitter Dylan Moore had a two-run homer in the seventh off Gregory Soto.

Key moment

Freeman's single for a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

Mets batters had made out in 29 consecutive plate appearances before Mark Vientos' one-out single in the second.

Up next

Rangers LHP Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.36) and Mets rookie RHP Brandon Sproat (0-1, 4.50) were set to start Saturday.