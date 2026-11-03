Jack Hughes scores 2 goals as Devils beat Oilers in Connor Hellebuyck's first home start

Jack Hughes scored two goals and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to win his first home start of the season and the New Jersey Devils ended the Edmonton Oilers' winning streak at three by winning 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Fans chanted "USA! USA!" after Hughes' first goal, a nod to him scoring the winner in overtime to deliver gold for the U.S. at the Olympics against Canada in the final. Hellebuyck, who backstopped the Americans in Milan, was making his third start for the Devils since they traded for him.

Arseny Gritsyuk got the shootout winner and Connor Brown also scored in regulation against the Oilers, who he played with for two seasons and helped reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and '25. The Devils have won two in a row and five of their past six.

Connor McDavid extended his NHL record season-opening assist streak to 16 games with his league-leading 31st. Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Tristan Jarry had his shutout streak ended after more than seven periods without allowing a goal but finished with 31 saves.

Skating in his 1,038th regular season game, Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with Hall of Famer Kevin Lowe for the most in Oilers franchise history. Players wore T-shirts with that number and a caricature of Nugent-Hopkins on it.

Edmonton was without fellow forward Isaac Howard, who coach Mike Babcock said will miss a couple of weeks with a left knee injury that is not considered a long-term issue. Forward Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch, while defenseman Jake Walman returned after missing the past three.

Up next

Oilers: Open a four-game homestand Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Devils: Host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.