CBS2's Elise Finch emcees Jack & Jill's 73rd Annual Eastern Region Teen Conference

NEW YORK -- A special gala Saturday night honored high school seniors.

The Jack & Jill organization held its 73rd annual Eastern Region teen conference in Times Square.

Jack & Jill has been a pillar in the Black community for years. Formed by mothers, its focus is to support and connect Black children.

Saturday, graduating seniors were honored, each announcing their college plans.

READ MORE: Jack & Jill of America celebrating regional teen conference this weekend in Westchester County

CBS2's Elise Finch emceed the event. She was a member growing up and is now a mom in the Westchester Jack and Jill chapter.

"These teenagers are some of the most poised that I have ever encountered in my life. And I always marvel, I'm always impressed, and I know that you are, too ... It's always, I think, a little difficult when you have so many eyes looking at you. For these teens, it seems to be a piece of cake, and for that, I applaud you parents," Finch said.

There are 262 Jack and Jill chapters representing some 50,000 families across the country.