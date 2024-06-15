Martinez homers twice, Quintana ends 10-start winless streak as Mets beat Padres

NEW YORK — J.D. Martinez homered twice, Jose Quintana ended a 10-start winless streak and the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Martinez walked in his first two plate appearances against Adam Mazur (0-2), then homered off Jhony Brito to cap a three-run fourth and hit a solo drive in the seventh against Enyel De Los Santos.

"Didn't want him to see Martinez for the third time," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "But I don't think we could have brought in — I don't know — Walter Johnson to face Martinez right now and I think it would matter."

The 36-year-old Martinez singled in the eighth, raising his average to .286.

"I love to hit, I love to play ball," said Martinez, who signed a $12 million, one-year deal on March 23 didn't make his Mets debut until April 26. "I know that I prepare. I know that I do everything that I can possibly do to get ready for every at-bat."

Both homers were opposite-field drives and gave Martinez 23 multihomer games. He has 15 RBIs in his last 14 games after getting 11 in his first 29 with New York.

"When he stays right-center and when he's driving the ball with authority and the way we've seen it the past few days, pretty impressive," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "That's what makes him such a unique, special hitter. When he's on it, he's a dangerous hitter."

Mazur blanked the Mets through three innings despite walking six. New York became the first team in an NL game to go scoreless through the first three innings while drawing six walks since Cincinnati against the Chicago Cubs' Ken Holtzman on July 22, 1979.

"You've just got to keep chipping away," Martinez said. "Keep getting guys on. Keep giving yourselves the opportunity for someone to come up and get the hit."

Brandon Nimmo hit RBI doubles in the fourth and eighth innings for the Mets, who have won four straight.

"I feel like the guys have been feeling more confident," Martinez said. "Let's just go out and play ball and not worry about winning and losing. Let's just play our game and just kind of takes the pressure off everybody."

Quintana (2-5) allowed two hits in six innings, giving up rookie Jackson Merrill's third homer in as many games. Quintana was 0-4 with a 5.86 ERA in his previous 10 starts and had not won since April 11 at Atlanta.

Dedniel Nunez and Reed Garrett finished up the two-hitter — the fewest hits allowed by the Mets since May 30 last year.

Mazur, making his third big league start, gave up two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

"Dodged traffic the whole way," Shildt said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado (hip) went 0 for 4 while starting at third base for the first time since June 5. Machado missed three straight games from June 7-9, then was limited to DH for four games.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) pitched a two-inning bullpen session Saturday and is expected to throw another bullpen session before facing hitters.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (6-5, 3.36 ERA) and Mets RHP Tylor Megill (1-3, 3.16 ERA) start Sunday's series finale.