New York Rep. Mike Lawler pitches bill giving tax credits for IVF treatment

New York Congressman Mike Lawler is reintroducing a bill giving tax credits of up to $40,000 for in vitro fertilization, or IVF, treatments.

Many families pay thousands of dollars for treatments, in which eggs are harvested and fertilized with sperm to create embryos for implant.

What to know about IVF

The number of babies born in the United States through IVF is growing steadily, accounting for almost 3% of births.

It's not uncommon for infertile couples to spend five figures, or even six, on IVF.

"It can be cost prohibitive for many couples. And this light of hope is often dimmed for those individuals," said Dr. Maria Emerson, of Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Rena Fox welcomed her baby, Zeke, after multiple cycles of expensive IVF treatment.

"Every shot, every procedure, and every emotional high and low was worth it, but each attempt came with a heavy emotional burden. Even though I was fortunate to have some insurance coverage through my job, we still spent tens of thousands dollars out of pocket," Fox said.

Lawler's proposal has run into roadblocks before

Lawler, a Republican who represents most of New York City's northern suburbs, said, "It is very much about making sure that people have access to a life-creating technology."

President Trump has pushed measures to lower the cost of IVF and fertility drugs, and polls show wide support for IVF, but Lawler's measure has not passed. Some opponents want to see means testing so the wealthy don't get the tax break. A small percentage oppose IVF because unused embryos are sometimes destroyed.

"Legislating is not easy," Lawler said.

He said he's working with a bipartisan group to expand IVF access and make it more affordable, and believes Congress can find common ground and help people start and build families.